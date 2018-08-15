Ottawa football team to play Parkland shooting survivors

The only Canadian high school football team chosen to take part in a U.S. tournament will face Parkland, Fla., school shooting survivors.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made headlines six months ago when Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside the school on Feb. 14, killing 17 people and injuring 17 others.

Later this month, Ottawa's St. Matthew Tigers football team will be heading to play against that school's team at the inaugural 2018 Freedom Bowl in Atlanta.

An Ottawa football team is heading to the U.S. to play Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a mass shooting left 17 dead last February. 0:26

"I think it's incredible that they're strong enough to play us in the game … it's an honour to play against them," said St. Matthew receiver Nolan Meinzinger.

Meinzinger said he's looking forward to connecting with the players of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas team.

"I really find it amazing that was able to happen and they were able to stay strong and stay together," he said.

A coach's perspective

Among the victims of the Parkland shooting was assistant football coach Aaron Feis.

He launched himself in front of students to protect them from bullets.

"I would not have hesitated either, because those young people on the team are like my boys," Tigers coach Jean-Sorphia Guillaume said.

"We are going there to support [Marjory Stoneman Douglas] and give them good competition."

Tigers players insisted on the importance football brotherhood brings when difficult times arise.

"[Football] is the best sport ever and it brings people together," said receiver Conor MacDonald.

"Not only that, I find football is like a therapy for me."

Showing off Canadian football

For many of the players, going to the U.S. will help highlight how good the up-and-coming football players are north of the border.

"We want to show them we're not just a basic team, a lot of people think Canada doesn't have that much good football," MacDonald said.

"I know that our entire team can keep up with them."

St. Matthew's football team is training hard ahead of being the only Canadian team invited to the inaugural Freedom Football tournament in Atlanta. (Kim Vallière/Radio-Canada )

But before the game on Sept. 1, players will attend a team mass together as an opportunity to meet and connect ahead of taking to the field.

Tigers defensive back Nathan Cash said the mass will be a special moment.

"The fact that they are playing this game, I give them a lot of props because that takes heart to do," he said.

"I just hope we can connect, go to church, pray and become close as human beings, close as friends."

The team's 45 players are currently raising money for the 18-hour bus trip and accommodations.

The Freedom Bowl brings together 12 teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Canada for six games over a three day period, Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.