City staff propose hike to parking fees

A city report is recommending an increase to on-street parking rates across the city and an end to free parking in some neighbourhoods.

In a report headed for the city's transportation committee next week, city staff is recommending that all city parking rise from $3 per hour to $3.50 per hour, the first increase to parking rates in more than a decade.

"This increase would impact more than 80 per cent of the on-street parking spaces and aligns with an inflationary increase from 2008," reads the report. The city would also allow for maximum parking rates of $4 per hour, which staff could implement in areas with high demand.

If council approves the increase next month, it would come into force in January.

Currently, the city allows neighbourhood associations and business improvement associations to effectively veto new parking meters in the community. In 2017, city staff found there was enough demand to support paid parking in Westboro, Wellington West and Hintonburg, but some of the business associations in those areas did not approve and the meters were not installed.

The city estimates that the changes would bring in $1.1 million more in revenue every year and it has plans to spend the money by boosting grants to business improvement areas and by bringing three staff members to increase the amount of bike parking.

"It is evident that there are opportunities to provide better access to convenient bike parking," reads the report.