Parking restrictions, traffic delays in Ottawa's core this weekend

A temporary no-stopping sign on Slater Street in downtown Ottawa as seen on Friday. The city's bylaw department said these signs will start being enforced Friday evening. (David Bates/CBC)

Downtown Ottawa parking restrictions north of Laurier Avenue West, which include no-stopping zones, come after Ottawa's police chief said vehicle-based protests won't be allowed to mark the year since the arrival of the Freedom Convoy.

The first full day of the protest-turned-occupation of streets around Parliament Hill was Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, which also brought the largest contingent. It went on to last about three more weeks.

Ottawa police Chief Eric Stubbs has said more than once that similar vehicle-based protests won't be allowed this winter.

Without being specific, a Thursday news release from the city about "anticipated events" downtown this weekend said drivers should expect delays in the downtown core.

No longer-term road closures are planned — parts of Wellington, O'Connor and Metcalfe streets have been closed to vehicles for about a year — but the city said it may need temporary road closures similar to other moving events. No transit changes are planned.

The city's bylaw department said special parking restrictions cover the area from Wellington south to Laurier and Bronson Avenue east to Elgin Street.

No-stopping signs start being enforced Friday evening with tickets and tow trucks, it said.

For previous, similar protests, the city and police have set up "vehicle exclusion zones" that not only bring parking restrictions downtown, but police checkpoints to turn away protest vehicles. No checkpoints have been announced for this weekend.

The city wants to remind people that bylaws prohibit people from building structures on city property, lighting open fires and using the bathroom in public. Fireworks are also banned 359 days of the year in Ottawa (including this weekend).

The Distress Centre of Ottawa and Region is available 24/7 for people who may be still healing from the impact of past demonstrations, the city said.