COVID-19 school closures throw child care, work placements into doubt

Parents and students in Ottawa say they're unsure what to do next after the Ontario government announced on Thursday it will close all publicly funded schools across the province for two more weeks following March Break due to concerns about spreading COVID-19.

The provincial government said keeping them closed from this coming Monday until April 5 is necessary to keep people safe from the respiratory illlnes, which has about 60 active cases in Ontario and another 17 in Quebec.

Monique Moreau, who has a son in junior kindergarten and daughter in daycare, said there's inconvenience but it's the right decision.



"[I'm] trying to keep it together, especially for the little ones … How are we going to entertain two children for the next three weeks?" said Moreau on Thursday afternoon.

She said she will have to quickly work out with her spouse what they will do for child care and is not sure how her employer will accommodate her.

"Everything is kind of one hour at a time," said Moreau.

Monique Moreau says she will have to work out child care for her young son and daughter. (Olivier Plante/CBC Notes )

Students in Ottawa said they're also feeling uncertain, including Selim Korkmaz, 16, who is worried about his mechanics co-op.

"I was just [wondering] if I'm going to get enough hours," said the Grade 11 student from Bell High School.

"It's going toward my future education, and I think that's going to impact me a lot."

Selim Korkmaz, 16, said he's concerned about what the school closures will mean for his mechanics co-op. (Olivier Plante/CBC)



Ottawa school boards said Thursday they're still learning more about the closures and what impact they'll have.

"At this time, there are many unanswered questions about this decision, including the impact on childcare programs and services, March Break camps, community use permits, administrative buildings, school year calendar, dual credit programs, and many other issues," the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) wrote in a letter to families on Thursday.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) said in a statement, "We expect to receive more information from the Province [Friday] and will provide greater detail to you as it becomes available."

Three of the five western Quebec school boards closed all buildings Friday, without mentioning what will happen next week. Their March Break has passed.

The City of Ottawa has not yet commented on how the school closures and concerns about the pandemic may effect city-run daycares and March Break day camps.

This coronavirus is new to humans and the illness it causes, COVID-19, has no drugs to treat it and no vaccine.