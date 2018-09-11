Parents hopeful cabinet shuffle will bring 'new blood' to autism file

Ottawa parents say it's not too late for the Progressive Conservatives to change course on autism funding now that Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod has been removed from the ministry overseeing it.



On Thursday, MacLeod was demoted from her role as Ontario's minister of children, community and social services to the tourism, culture and sport portfolio, as part of a major cabinet shuffle by Premier Doug Ford.

MacLeod angered many parents over her handling of the autism file and her government's overhaul of the Ontario Autism Program.

There were calls for her resignation after the Ontario Association for Behaviour Analysis said she and her staff told them it would be "four long years" for the organization if they didn't provide a positive quote to help promote the program.

She later apologized on Twitter. Bay of Quinte MPP Todd Smith has now taken over that ministry.

Anne Jovanovic's 11-year-old son Mica has severe autism. Jovanovic says MacLeod lost the trust of many parents, and she's pleased that there's a new minister in charge of the autism file. (Supplied)

'There is no trust'

"New blood was absolutely necessary," said Anne Jovanovic, who has an 11-year-old son with severe autism. "There is no trust — absolutely no trust — with minister MacLeod."



Jovanovic said she understands how challenging the autism file can be, adding that Smith has a chance to connect with parents in a way that MacLeod failed to do.

"This is an opportunity for him to reach out to people and actually find out what the real stories are and what the real issues are," she said.

Mick Kitor, however, said he was doubtful much would change with the installation of a new minister.

Kitor said funding his 12-year-old son Finn's autism therapy has driven his family to the brink of bankruptcy.

"I've got no faith in somebody who's saying that this is going to change, and this is going to be better," he said. "Actions speak louder than words."

While he's doubtful much will change with a new minister, Mick Kitor says Thursday's shuffle could offer the government a chance to reverse some of its policies. (Idil Mussa/CBC)

Nevertheless, Kitor said there's still a chance to reverse some of Ford's changes and rebuild trust with parents.

"It's not too late to say, 'We made a mistake,' and [to] stop being mean to the most vulnerable people in society."

In a email, Autism Ontario's executive director Marg Spoelstra said, "Is is our hope that the new leadership will listen to the experiences and advice of families, autistic adults and stakeholders who have been struggling under the weight of years of changes to autism program and policy changes."

Ford defends plan

When asked by a reporter whether MacLeod "screwed up" the file, Ford refused to answer the question.



"I'm not going to get deep into it," he said.



"I've always said, autism isn't the largest file but it's the most sensitive. And I'm very passionate about it, and we're going to make sure that we continue on with the great plan that Lisa put in place."