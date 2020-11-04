Ottawa Public Health declares outbreak at Ottawa Paramedic Service

Ottawa Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa Paramedic Service, a city manager said Wednesday.

In a memo to city council, Anthony Di Monte, general manager for emergency and protective services, said Ottawa Public Health (OPH) declared the outbreak based on two related cases and is "not widespread throughout the workplace."

A workplace outbreak is declared when two or more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked within a two-week period and transmission could have occurred at the workplace.

Di Monte's memo says the Ottawa Paramedic Service has undergone a "thorough risk assessment" with an OPH inspector who found the service already has "very strong" infection prevention and control practices in place.

"As a result, Ottawa Public Health does not recommend that the service implement any further mitigation strategies at this time," the memo said.

Paramedics will continue to implement COVID-19 screening processes at the start of shifts, perform enhanced cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces, maintain physical distancing and wear masks inside paramedic vehicles, said Di Monte.

It is not clear how many employees are affected by the outbreak or how long ago workers tested positive.

CBC has requested more information from the city about the outbreak.