Ottawa Public Health declares outbreak at Ottawa Paramedic Service
Outbreak linked to 2 reported cases but not 'widespread' says city manager
Ottawa Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Ottawa Paramedic Service, a city manager said Wednesday.
In a memo to city council, Anthony Di Monte, general manager for emergency and protective services, said Ottawa Public Health (OPH) declared the outbreak based on two related cases and is "not widespread throughout the workplace."
A workplace outbreak is declared when two or more lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked within a two-week period and transmission could have occurred at the workplace.
Di Monte's memo says the Ottawa Paramedic Service has undergone a "thorough risk assessment" with an OPH inspector who found the service already has "very strong" infection prevention and control practices in place.
"As a result, Ottawa Public Health does not recommend that the service implement any further mitigation strategies at this time," the memo said.
Paramedics will continue to implement COVID-19 screening processes at the start of shifts, perform enhanced cleaning of common areas and high-touch surfaces, maintain physical distancing and wear masks inside paramedic vehicles, said Di Monte.
It is not clear how many employees are affected by the outbreak or how long ago workers tested positive.
CBC has requested more information from the city about the outbreak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.