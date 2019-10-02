Keep Panda party in check, police warn Ravens, Gee-Gees

Whether you're celebrating sweet victory or mourning bitter defeat this Saturday, Ottawa police are warning football fans attending the annual Panda Game at TD Place to keep it under control.

The annual showdown between the Carleton Ravens and the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees kicks off at noon at the Lansdowne Park stadium, and police are promising a blitz of their own to prevent the party from getting out of hand in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Ottawa police and bylaw officers will be on patrol in the Glebe, Old Ottawa South and Sandy Hill looking for public drinking and intoxication, trespassing and other offences before, during and after the game.

In Sandy Hill, police said they'll be the ones enforcing trespassing laws if the party gets too rowdy again this year.

In the Glebe and Old Ottawa South, students — including some Ravens players — have been going door-to-door with pamphlets promising to keep the event safe and fun for neighbours. Student volunteers will take part in a community cleanup after the game, Carleton said.

Ravens streak snapped

On the gridiron, last year's game went to the Gee-Gees 38-27, snapping a four-year Ravens winning streak.

This year, Ravens quarterback Tanner DeJong is third in the OUA in passing yards per game with 302.6, while the Gee-Gees are last in the province in total yards per game.

Q1 - 11:06 | The Ravens strike early! Tanner Dejong scores on a QB sneak after a 35-yard BOMB to Quinton Soares <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CARvsTOR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CARvsTOR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FearTheConspiracy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FearTheConspiracy</a><br><br>RAVENS - 7<br>VARSITY BLUES - 0 <a href="https://t.co/a2itAENQVe">pic.twitter.com/a2itAENQVe</a> —@CURavensFB

Ottawa's defence ranks third in yards against per game and has recovered a league-best 12 fumbles this season.

‼️ INTERCEPTION ‼️<br><br>Alex Douglas has the pick to keep the Gryphons out of the end zone!<br><br>GUE 14 | OTT 3<br>11:41 left in the 2nd Q <a href="https://t.co/pmcO9SCRGI">pic.twitter.com/pmcO9SCRGI</a> —@GeeGeesFootball

Going into this weekend, the Gee-Gees are fifth in Ontario with a 3-2 record. Carleton is tied for sixth at 2-3. Both are honourable mentions in the national top 10.