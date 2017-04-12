2 dead in rash of overdoses in Ottawa

Two people have died and at least four others suffered overdoses in the last 24 hours after taking potentially tainted street drugs, Ottawa paramedics say.

Early Monday morning, a man in his 20s was pronounced dead in a downtown apartment.

Then, around 9 p.m., another man was found dead in an apartment near Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

Two men were found in cardiac arrest in a home south of Manotick on Monday morning, paramedics said. A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in critical condition and resuscitated by paramedics, while a man in his 20s was resuscitated at the scene and was taken to hospital in stable condition,

Two more patients, one found downtown and one in the Bayshore area, were revived with naloxone, an antidote that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and transported to hospital in serious condition.

Ottawa police said they're investigating the incidents, but cocaine and fentanyl may have been involved.

Police and paramedics are reminding people that street drugs can contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or other powerful opioids that are very difficult to detect.