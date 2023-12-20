Overbrook apartment flood displaces dozens of people

Cleanup crews have been on site at the apartment for days, tearing down drywall, ripping up flooring, installing fans and cleaning up debris from the flood. Tenant Michel Labreche said although the city is covering his stay at a hotel for the next month, he's worried about finding a place if it takes longer to repair the damages.

First-floor tenants of an Ottawa apartment building have to find new homes after they were forced from their units by a flood.

On the morning of Dec. 14, about 12 centimetres of water and sand seeped into the ground floor units at 161 Presland Rd., a four-storey building in Overbrook owned by District Realty.

The city's water main to the building had burst underground, rendering the first floor uninhabitable.

Michel Labreche, who was one of 22 tenants displaced by the flood, has spent several days packing up his belongings and figuring out next steps.

"They told us to look for another apartment or go to a shelter," Labreche said. With all his animals, including two dogs, that's not an option.

Due to the timeline for repairs, Michel Labreche says he'll have to look for a new place to live, but the cost of rental units are out of his price range. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

For the first 72 hours after the flood, the Red Cross provided food, clothing, and temporary shelter at a nearby hotel. In a statement, the city wrote it's since taken over and is providing displaced tenants with "ongoing temporary emergency accommodations."

Labreche said he is currently being put up at a hotel in Bells Corners for the next month courtesy of the city. He's grateful, but said it's not enough.

"I'm scrounging. I'm coming in to get food out of my fridge and freezer to bring there but there's only a microwave there. I can't even cook. There's no kitchen."

Rent to be reimbursed

Labreche receives a fixed income through the Ontario Disability Support Program, which makes the search for a new, affordable place to live — in such a short amount of time right before the holidays — likely out of reach.

"There's nothing," he said. "I only get $340 a month to live off of. I can't afford another apartment."

District Realty said the restoration repairs will take at least three months.

Building operator John Paul Cyr said the 22 tenants will have their rent reimbursed for as long as the flood forces them from their units and they will not have to pay rent from January 2024 onwards until they choose to return to live at the Presland Road building.

A temporary water main has been installed to provide water to the upper floors and units of the apartment building. (Celeste Decaire/CBC)

For now, tenants need to take what they can from their units to allow for repairs.

"They're able to come back and pick up anything they want. It's still open to them but a lot of them are taking their stuff out and going," Cyr said.

Labreche said he's taking the situation one day at a time.

"It's OK. It's a struggle," he said. "If I didn't have help from friends, [my things] would all be in the garbage. I would be on the street."