You helped us identify these old Ottawa skating scenes

We knew this photo was taken near the Cartier Square Drill Hall, built in 1879, but we didn't know exactly when. Reader Jaan Kolk has given us a valuable clue. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Yesterday, we shared some charming archival photos showing skating scenes from Ottawa's past.

We had some of the wheres and whens, but there were still a few gaps to be filled. You've helped us do that.

"I lived in Ottawa from 1970-72, and remember playing hockey on an outdoor rink at a location where Minto Park is located now — near Gilmour and Elgin. It may be the same place as your rink in the 1956 photo. Just a thought," David Watts wrote.

'Orphans playing hockey' in January 1956. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Perhaps, but the rooftops in these photos appear to match perfectly.

This puts that 1956 winter scene on Slater Street near Bronson Avenue, the site of a former high school that's now a dog park and legal graffiti wall. The camera was pointing west toward LeBreton Flats.

Mike wondered whether this "gang of kids" in 1955 was photographed on Gladstone Avenue near Bronson Avenue, in what's now McNabb Park.

The city's archives say this group of kids was photographed in 1955, but doesn't say where. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Again, look at the rooftops. (Google Street View)

Another reader, Dave, was sure of it, and provided this proof.

(City of Ottawa Archives)

"McNabb Park looking east. Row houses in the back on Percy Street. Gladstone out of view on the right. Old Percy Street school just out of sight on the left. The current McNabb rec center not built yet," Dave concluded.

Check out this reader's clever deductive reasoning.

1955 kids gang: The Leafs shirt on one kid tells me it isn’t Vanier. The writing on the edge also says “McNabb Rink.” The buildings in the background are probably Percy near Gladstone. The kids are probably standing where the indoor rink is now. 🏒 🥅 <a href="https://t.co/Ab8IygDveQ">pic.twitter.com/Ab8IygDveQ</a> —@championdumonde

What about our top image of speed skaters racing in front of the Cartier Square Drill Hill, on what's now Marion Dewar Plaza in front of city hall?

Jaan Kolk had this to say: Skating races were held at Cartier Square as part of the Winter Carnival of 1922, and in several subsequent years. (The rink also provided free public skating.) This photo may be from the big international competition held Feb. 7-8, 1930.

An Ottawa Journal article from Feb. 6, 1930, mentions bleachers being constructed, and it looks like there are some at the left side of the photo.

This article appeared in the Ottawa Journal on Feb. 6, 1930. (Ottawa Journal)

Then there was this photo of a skating rink at Ducharme School being "blessed."

This one's labelled 'Ducharme school blessing of new rink' in 1957. (City of Ottawa Archives)

Paul Braunovan did some digging, and came up with this:

There was a Durcharme Separate School at 320 Lajoie St. in Vanier that opened in 1949.

Look at building in background of photo — the windows clearly have three rows of three windows, a bit of a space, then more three by three windows. Looks similar to this building right at Lajoie and Richelieu.

(Google Street View)

Maybe on the grounds of what is now Assumption Catholic School? Makes sense: looks like a priest blessing the rink, maybe French/Roman Catholic?

He notes the school was named after Father Edmond Ducharme.

In fact, could that be Father Ducharme in the photo?

We didn't get them all.

Michael Neelin from Lanark Highlands, Ont., cast doubt on our original caption on this photo.

A group including Governor-General Gilbert Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound skates on the Ottawa River in 1901. Victoria Island and what's now the Chaudière Bridge are in the background. (William James Topley/Library and Archives)

"I think your caption for the Topley photo of skating on the Ottawa River incorrectly locates it. The background appears to be the two channels of Rideau Falls with Green Island in between and the bridges seen would be Sussex Drive. The river downstream from Chaudiere Falls is fast water that never freezes, so less appealing as a skating outing!"

We still haven't quite cracked this one, either, but at least we have a clue.

'A group of young ladies from Ottawa Ladies College posed with snowshoes by a residential skating rink, circa 1910.' (City of Ottawa Archives)

The Ottawa Ladies College was at what's now First Avenue and Lyon Street in the Glebe.

There's a better background shot in a March 1906 photograph from Library and Archives Canada, but we're still not 100 per cent sure of the location.

(W.J. Topley/Library and Archives Canada)

Some submissions have been edited for clarity and length.