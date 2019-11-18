You helped us identify these old Ottawa skating scenes
Information on archival photos was incomplete, some blanks remain
Yesterday, we shared some charming archival photos showing skating scenes from Ottawa's past.
We had some of the wheres and whens, but there were still a few gaps to be filled. You've helped us do that.
"I lived in Ottawa from 1970-72, and remember playing hockey on an outdoor rink at a location where Minto Park is located now — near Gilmour and Elgin. It may be the same place as your rink in the 1956 photo. Just a thought," David Watts wrote.
Perhaps, but the rooftops in these photos appear to match perfectly.
This puts that 1956 winter scene on Slater Street near Bronson Avenue, the site of a former high school that's now a dog park and legal graffiti wall. The camera was pointing west toward LeBreton Flats.
Mike wondered whether this "gang of kids" in 1955 was photographed on Gladstone Avenue near Bronson Avenue, in what's now McNabb Park.
Another reader, Dave, was sure of it, and provided this proof.
"McNabb Park looking east. Row houses in the back on Percy Street. Gladstone out of view on the right. Old Percy Street school just out of sight on the left. The current McNabb rec center not built yet," Dave concluded.
Check out this reader's clever deductive reasoning.
1955 kids gang: The Leafs shirt on one kid tells me it isn’t Vanier. The writing on the edge also says “McNabb Rink.” The buildings in the background are probably Percy near Gladstone. The kids are probably standing where the indoor rink is now. 🏒 🥅 <a href="https://t.co/Ab8IygDveQ">pic.twitter.com/Ab8IygDveQ</a>—@championdumonde
What about our top image of speed skaters racing in front of the Cartier Square Drill Hill, on what's now Marion Dewar Plaza in front of city hall?
Jaan Kolk had this to say: Skating races were held at Cartier Square as part of the Winter Carnival of 1922, and in several subsequent years. (The rink also provided free public skating.) This photo may be from the big international competition held Feb. 7-8, 1930.
An Ottawa Journal article from Feb. 6, 1930, mentions bleachers being constructed, and it looks like there are some at the left side of the photo.
Then there was this photo of a skating rink at Ducharme School being "blessed."
Paul Braunovan did some digging, and came up with this:
There was a Durcharme Separate School at 320 Lajoie St. in Vanier that opened in 1949.
Look at building in background of photo — the windows clearly have three rows of three windows, a bit of a space, then more three by three windows. Looks similar to this building right at Lajoie and Richelieu.
Maybe on the grounds of what is now Assumption Catholic School? Makes sense: looks like a priest blessing the rink, maybe French/Roman Catholic?
He notes the school was named after Father Edmond Ducharme.
In fact, could that be Father Ducharme in the photo?
We didn't get them all.
Michael Neelin from Lanark Highlands, Ont., cast doubt on our original caption on this photo.
"I think your caption for the Topley photo of skating on the Ottawa River incorrectly locates it. The background appears to be the two channels of Rideau Falls with Green Island in between and the bridges seen would be Sussex Drive. The river downstream from Chaudiere Falls is fast water that never freezes, so less appealing as a skating outing!"
We still haven't quite cracked this one, either, but at least we have a clue.
The Ottawa Ladies College was at what's now First Avenue and Lyon Street in the Glebe.
There's a better background shot in a March 1906 photograph from Library and Archives Canada, but we're still not 100 per cent sure of the location.
Some submissions have been edited for clarity and length.
