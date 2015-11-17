Western Quebec pubs applaud province's COVID-19 crackdown

Some pubs in western Quebec are applauding the government's decision to crack down on establishments not following COVID-19 prevention rules.

On Friday, the Quebec government announced it would be carrying out an enforcement blitz focused on more than 1,000 establishments in "yellow zones" across the province.

Those zones, which include the Outaouais, are regions now on alert after recent outbreaks of the virus. As part of the blitz, police would be checking if establishments are serving after midnight — which is currently not allowed — and breaking other COVID-19 rules.

"I actually think that it's a good thing," said Manuela Teixeira, who runs the Chelsea Pub and Biscotti & Cie in Chelsea, Que., about 15 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa.

Teixeira said police showed up at both of her establishments on the weekend, checking for things like proper mask wearing and hand sanitizing and whether the tables were properly spaced.

Manuela Teixeira owns several businesses in Chelsea, Que., and is all for the extra police presence. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"We're all in this together. We have to put measures in place to keep everybody safe. And this way, we may be able to stay open," she said.

Teixeira also urged any establishments that haven't been following the rules to begin doing so.

"I can understand the economic pressure has been huge on them. So I can totally understand that. But at the same time, it's not going to get better if there's an outbreak," Teixeira said.

Trying to make it through the winter

The Gatineau Police Service told Radio-Canada it had five teams patrolling Friday night, but didn't say whether any tickets were issued.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police force was also out patrolling and said its officers didn't ticket anyone.

At 5th Baron Brewery in Gatineau's Aylmer sector, co-owner Jacob Barrett said they hadn't received a visit as of Saturday afternoon.

He said they're ready for one, however, with all their COVID-19 measures in place.

Jacob Barrett, co-owner of 5th Baron Brewery in Gatineau, Que., says everyone needs to follow the COVID-19 rules so that establishments can stay open. (submitted by Jacob Barrett)

"We're aware that a second wave is very well possible. So yes, our business is important to us, but so is the safety of all our clients and patrons. So we're fine with it," Barrett said.

Barrett said he understands the blow the restaurant industry has been dealt by the pandemic, adding he's trying to get the City of Gatineau to permit fire pits on patios to help businesses get through the winter.

Lobbying for those measures will go better, he said, if everyone is obeying the rules.

"We try to implement a safety first policy, and we hope that everybody follows along. Everyone's going to lose if we get a second wave — clients are going to lose, businesses are going to lose."

A full report of the blitz is expected on Monday.