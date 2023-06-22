Some striking school bus drivers in Quebec reach agreement

After a vote Wednesday, 100 of the 300 striking bus drivers in western Quebec have agreed to a new contract.

Drivers working for Bigras Transport ratified a new collective agreement that saw 98 per cent of members vote in favour.

By the end of August, school transportation will resume for some students from the Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs, the Western Quebec School Board, in addition to certain private schools, according to Local 106 of the Teamsters Union.

The 100 drivers had been on strike since May 1.

Starting in the fall, drivers will receive a substantial wage increase, with an hourly rate that will exceed $26 an hour, and which will be guaranteed for years to come thanks to an escalation clause, added the Teamsters Canada union.

According to the union's communications director Marc-André Gauthier, several drivers have chosen to leave their jobs since the strike began.

Teamsters Union president François Laporte said the drivers should be proud of what they accomplished.

The strike included school bus drivers from Autobus Campeau, Autobus Lasalle and Bigras Transport.

Together they provide transportation to several western Quebec schools and boards, including:

Western Québec School Board

Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs

Centre de services scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais

Centre de services scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais

Collège St-Joseph and Collège St-Alexandre, private schools in Gatineau

About 200 drivers are still on strike.

Negotiations are continuing with Autobus Lasalle. A new offer will soon be submitted to Autobus Lasalle, Gauthier said.