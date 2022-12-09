Vandalized Black Virgin Mary statue covered by city as it awaits restoration

The City of Ottawa says it's covered the Notre Dame D'Afrique statue in what appears to be tarp until it's able to start restoring the statue's face and hands, which were painted white by someone in an act of vandalism.

The Notre Dame D'Afrique (Our Lady of Africa) statue stands in front of the Richelieu-Vanier Centre in Richelieu-Vanier Park along Pères-Blancs Avenue, not far from Beechwood Cemetery.

It was first erected in 1955 by the Society of Missionaries of Africa, which used to own the land the park now sits on, according to Vanier Museopark. In Africa the Virgin Mary is often depicted with dark skin.

Last month, CBC reported that someone recently repainted the hands and face of the Virgin Mary statue, but it was unclear when it happened. The city said at the time it did not authorize the repainting and it "appears to be vandalism."

On the left, the Black Virgin Mary statue that appears on the website waymarking.com. On the right, the statue that was painted white, in what the city calls an act of vandalism. (Waymarking.com and Buntola Nou/CBC)

After noticing the statue was covered in white plastic, CBC asked the city for an update.

In an emailed statement Friday, the city said it plans to restore the statue starting in the spring.

"The statue will remain covered temporarily until that work begins to protect the statue from weather damage and to conceal the unauthorized repainting," reads a statement from Dan Chenier, the general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services.