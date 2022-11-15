Skin of Black Virgin Mary statue painted white in apparent vandalism: city

The skin on a statue of a Black Virgin Mary in Vanier has been painted white in what the city says is an unauthorized act of vandalism.

The Notre Dame D'Afrique (Our Lady of Africa) statue stands in front of the Richelieu-Vanier Centre in Richelieu-Vanier Park along Pères-Blancs Avenue, not far from Beechwood Cemetery.

It was first erected in 1955 by the Society of Missionaries of Africa, which used to own the land the park now sits on, according to Vanier Museopark. The priests were known as the White Fathers and chose the Virgin Mary as their patron saint in 1938.

In Africa the Virgin Mary is often depicted with dark skin, and that was the case with the statue in Vanier until someone recently repainted the face and hands white.

This image of the statue (date unknown) appears on the website waymarking.com. (waymarking.com)

The city is responsible for maintaining the statue. In an emailed statement to CBC, the city said it did not authorize the repainting and that it "appears to be vandalism."

Ottawa police and the city's corporate office were notified, and plans are in motion to hire a firm with expertise in restoring monuments.

"Work has since begun to have the statue restored and repainted," said Dan Chenier, the city's general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services, in the city's emailed statement.

"As a contract has not yet been awarded, we do not have a timeline for completion of this work at this time.