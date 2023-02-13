Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·Breaking

Gas leak triggers explosion at construction site, levelling several houses

Several homes were destroyed in east Ottawa Monday morning after a gas leak triggered an explosion. Firefighters say they rescued one person from the wreckage alive.

Gas is still leaking; 1 person rescued alive from home that exploded

CBC News ·
There were reports of a loud noise that shook some homes in east Ottawa before sunrise Feb. 13, 2023. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Several homes were destroyed in east Ottawa Monday morning after a gas leak triggered an explosion.

Firefighters say they rescued one person from the wreckage alive.

Ottawa paramedics say they got their first call about a loud noise coming from the area of a construction site at about 6:25 a.m.

Ottawa firefighters said a gas leak caused an explosion that had "taken out" multiple houses under construction.

Police said it's unclear if people were living in the affected homes. Firefighters said they rescued one person from the wreckage who was stable and talking.

Gas is still leaking, firefighters announced at 7:10 a.m.

Paramedics said they had assessed eight people with minor injuries in the surrounding area as of 7:20 a.m.

They later said one of them had been pulled from the house where the explosion appears to have originated, and that the patient was in serious but stable condition.

Tenth Line Road is closed between Décoeur Drive and Wall Road, which is south of Brian Coburn Drive. The scene is about 20 kilometres east of Ottawa's core.

One person tweeted to CBC Ottawa that the explosion shook their house about two kilometres away.

Ottawa police say OC Transpo buses are being sent to the area to keep affected people warm. They're set up at the intersection of Tenth Line and Sweetvalley Drive and also at 2370 Tenth Line Rd.

A line of emergency vehicles, mostly fire trucks, along a suburban street at dawn.
Emergency crews line up along Tenth Line Road in east Ottawa after an explosion Feb. 13, 2023. (Radio-Canada)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now