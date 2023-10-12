Man shot dead, arrest made in Orléans

Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in east Ottawa on Wednesday night and one person is in custody.

The force's operations centre posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday morning that the victim died at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans.

Ottawa paramedics said they worked to try to resuscitate him at the scene and then took him to hospital in critical condition.

In a news release a few hours later, they identified the victim as Brendan Mukoma.

Another unidentified person "was arrested during the investigation and is in custody," police wrote. They went on to say in the news release that person is 18.

The scene is near the intersection of Innes and Tenth Line roads, about 20 kilometres east of Ottawa's downtown core.