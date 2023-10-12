Man found dead, arrest made in Orléans

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in east Ottawa on Wednesday night, and one person is in custody.

The force's operations centre posted on X Thursday morning that the man died at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday around Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans.

His identity has not been released.

Another unidentified person "was arrested during the investigation and is in custody," police wrote.

The scene is near the intersection of Innes and Tenth Line roads, about 20 kilometres east of Ottawa's downtown core.