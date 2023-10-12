Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Man found dead, arrest made in Orléans

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in east Ottawa on Wednesday night, and one person is in custody.

It happened at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on Oaklawn Crescent, police say

CBC News ·
A police officer stands next to a white and blue police vehicle at night in a residential area. The background has a red glow from sirens.
Ottawa police officers are investigating a man's death Oct. 11, 2023 in the eastern part of the city. One person is in custody. (Radio-Canada)

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man in east Ottawa on Wednesday night, and one person is in custody.

The force's operations centre posted on X Thursday morning that the man died at about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday around Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans.

His identity has not been released.

Another unidentified person "was arrested during the investigation and is in custody," police wrote.

The scene is near the intersection of Innes and Tenth Line roads, about 20 kilometres east of Ottawa's downtown core.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now