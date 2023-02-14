Family displaced by east Ottawa explosion moved into new home just days before

Danish Muneer's family moved into their townhome in east Ottawa's Minto Avalon Vista development last Thursday night.

A few sleeps later, their lives were upturned when an explosion rocked their new home and neighbourhood early Monday morning.

"Mentally we are terrified and shocked," said Muneer, who lives at 165 Shallow Pond Place.

That's only metres away from the four houses under construction, on nearby Blossom Pass Terrace, that Ottawa Fire Services says were most affected by the blast.

Muneer was out of town when his wife, two daughters — one a four-month-old baby — and a visiting cousin fled the "dark and smoky" scene.

His absence just made the situation even more distressing, he said.

"I couldn't help [them]."

Roof came down, mom says

Sana Mohammad Asghar, Muneer's wife, said she and her two kids were sleeping in the same bed when the explosion sent part of the roof down on her older, two-year-old daughter.

"There was smoke and dust and I couldn't see anything," she said.

Mohammad Asghar eventually grabbed both kids and ran out of the house.

She said she hurt her knee, back and shoulders.

"It's hurting but I can handle it."

Sana Mohammad Asghar said she was in bed with her daughters when the explosion happened and part of the roof came down. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Mahpara Anwer Ansari, Muneer's cousin, was also sleeping in the home. She said part of the house came down on her too.

"I couldn't stand up. I was trying to push the roof ... whatever was on top of me," she said, adding that she eventually removed herself and went downstairs, walking over glass in her bare feet.

"That was crazy," she said.

Muneer said his family couldn't return home because police blocked off the area. The family is staying in Stittsville and Barrhaven.

"I do know the roof is seriously damaged as we had debris in our bedrooms," he said.

"This has been so traumatic."

Son's bedroom window shattered

Another resident on Shallow Pond Place, Geoff Pasowysty, reported similar damage, sharing a photo of his six-year-old son Logan pointing out to a large hole in his bedroom window.

"I can't believe the glass shattered all over my kid's bed and they were smart enough to not walk in it," he said.

Geoff Pasowysty took this photo of the window in his six-year-old son's bedroom. (Submitted by Geoff Pasowysty)

Pasowysty said his front door and garage door were also blown open, and the locks destroyed.

"We've heard a lot of similar stories from a lot of the other people that are staying in the Minto houses here," he said.

He was allowed to go back into his home to grab some necessities on Monday afternoon and his family is being put up in a hotel, he added.

'The front door and the garage door had been blown open, the locks were just destroyed,' Geoff Pasowysty said. (Submitted by Geoff Pasowysty)

Simerdeep Singh, who lives just north of the blast scene on Fairlakes Way, said he was asked by police to evacuate his home too, about an hour after the explosion.

"It was really a confusing situation for ... everyone," he said, speaking outside a Minto sales centre where the company had invited affected residents to take shelter.

The Ottawa Police Service said it could not confirm how many homes were damaged but said destruction footprint is quite large.

This drone shot shows an aerial view of the neighbourhood in the hours after the blast. (CBC)

Workers rescued from rubble

The fire department said the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

Enbridge, which provides natural gas to the area, shut off supply to 27 homes as a safety precaution.

The Office of the Fire Marshal said it sent an initial team of six people, including investigators, to determine the cause, origin and circumstances of the explosion.

Workers examine the scene of an early morning gas leak explosion in the Orléans area of Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby (The Canadian Press)

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), Ontario's regulator for fuels, boilers, pressure vessels and elevating devices, is also looking into what happened.

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is also investigating, as the explosion happened at a work site overseen by Minto Construction.

Kim Ayotte, Ottawa's general manager of Emergency & Protectives Services, said the people rescued from the rubble were workers, although it was unclear which company employs them.

A new neighbourhood

Avalon Vista is a new neighbourhood under construction by Minto, one of Ottawa's largest real estate companies, on the city's east side in Orleans.

A site plan for Avalon Vista on Minto's website lays out designs more than 100 single-family homes and executive townhouses.

Avalon Vista is a new neighbourhood under development by Minto, one of Ottawa's largest real estate companies. (Minto)

Some of the homes affected Monday were unoccupied, the company said in a statement issued late Monday morning.

"Our thoughts are with everyone affected," they said.

Another update from Minto was expected on Monday.

"Unfortunately, this is a developing situation, and the investigation is still underway," a Minto spokesperson Monday evening.

"[We] will share an updated statement with as much info as possible when new details become available."