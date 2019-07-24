Cyclist dies of injuries from Orléans crash

A cyclist who was critically hurt in a collision with a vehicle on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon has died.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m., where the boulevard passes over Highway 174.

Paramedics described the victim Tuesday evening as a young adult male, but would not release any other information.

Police did not identify him when they confirmed his death in a news release about eight hours after the crash.

All roads closed for the investigation have reopened.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who have any information to call the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).