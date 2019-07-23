Cyclist critically hurt in Orléans crash

A cyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a vehicle on Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard late Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m., where the boulevard passes over Highway 174.

Paramedics described the victim as a young adult male, but would not release any other information.

The westbound onramp to Highway 174 is closed as police investigate.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who have any information to call the collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).