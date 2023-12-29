What's open and closed in Ottawa this New Year's Day

People stay warm around the Centennial Flame during a light show on Parliament Hill on New Year's Eve in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

It's time to close the book on 2023 and ring in the new year.

New Year's Day falls on a Monday and most stores and services will be closed.

Here's a look at what else to expect as Ottawa welcomes 2024.

City services

Client service centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed on New Year's Day (Monday, Jan. 1).

The provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr. and the business licensing centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will also be closed on New Year's Day.

The Metcalfe, West Carleton and North Gower client service centres are closed until Friday, Jan. 5.

The city's 311 contact centre will remain open for urgent matters only, returning to regular hours Jan. 2.

All municipal child-care centres will be closed on New Year's Day. Parents are advised to check the hours of their child-care centre during the holiday season.

will be closed on New Year's Day. Parents are advised to check the hours of their child-care centre during the holiday season. All four employment and social services offices will be closed on New Year's Day.

The City of Ottawa Spay and Neuter Clinic at 26 Concourse Gate will be closed until Jan. 1. It will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on New Year's Day. On New Year's Eve, all branches normally open until 5 p.m. will instead close at 3 p.m. (More information on OPL's hours of operation can be found here.)

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside or multi-residential green bin, recycling, garbage or bulky item collection on New Year's Day. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be closed on New Year's Day.

will be closed on New Year's Day. If you're leaving a Christmas tree with your other waste, please remove all decorations. Christmas trees in plastic bags or frozen into a snowbank will not be collected.

Transit and parking

OC Transpo holiday service runs until Friday, Jan. 5.

OC Transpo's customer service line (613-560-5000) will be in service on New Year's Eve from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and New Year's Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo customer service centre will be closed on New Year's Day, but open on New Year's Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service on New Year's Day. Regular scheduled trips that fall on those days are automatically cancelled, but customers may re-book using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000.

The taxi coupon line will be closed on New Year's Day.

Free parking will be available at Ottawa City Hall (110 Laurier Ave. W.), the ByWard Market Garage (70 Clarence St.) and the Dalhousie Garage (141 Clarence St.) from 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 7 a.m. on New Year's Day. Exit gates will be left open during these hours only . If your vehicle's still in there once the gates come down on Jan. 1, you're responsible for the full cost.

. If your vehicle's still in there once the gates come down on Jan. 1, you're responsible for the full cost. All other municipal parking regulations apply.

Ottawa City Hall hosts skaters and parkers on New Year's Eve, but services there are closed Jan. 1. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

Ottawa Public Health

Recreation

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules during the holiday season including public swimming, fitness and public skating facilities.

Some holiday-themed registered programs will be offered at community centres and arenas.

The city's four refrigerated outdoor rinks, community outdoor rinks and sledding hills are open, weather permitting.

The Shenkman Arts Centre will be closed on New Year's Day.

The Box Office at Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe is closed until Jan. 14.

Archives Branch (James Bartleman Centre and the Rideau Archives) will remain closed until Jan 1.

Retail

The Rideau Centre, Bayshore, St. Laurent, Place d'Orléans and Tanger Outlets malls will be closed on New Year's Day.

All shopping centres close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Opening hours on Dec. 31 vary.

2023 should end with a mix of sun and cloud in Ottawa and an overnight low around -10 C. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be closed Jan. 1, but you can always check ahead by calling or checking the store's website.

Alcohol