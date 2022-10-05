What's open and closed this Thanksgiving in Ottawa

If you're looking to run errands or get out and about on Thanksgiving Monday, but aren't sure what will be open, let this help guide you.

Shopping, food and drink

Stores are generally closed on Monday, but there are exceptions including:

The Metro grocery store in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. It opens and closes earlier on Sunday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the Isabella Street location is open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stores in the Glebe and ByWard Market are allowed to open on some holidays such as Thanksgiving Monday. Check with individual businesses to see if they are open.

The Rideau Centre and Tanger Outlets are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Bayshore, Place d'Orléans, and St. Laurent malls are all closed on Monday.

All Ottawa Beer Store and LCBO locations are closed.

People shop in the Glebe in October 2020. Starting in 2016, stores in the Glebe were allowed to open on select holidays, joining districts such as the ByWard Market and Sparks Street. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside collection Monday. Pickup will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling containers and green bins will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Road landfill will be open.

Parking and transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply on Thanksgiving Monday.

OC Transpo will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Para Transpo will operate a holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips by calling 613-560-5000 or using My Para Transpo.

Para Transpo's reservations phone line is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the trip information and cancellation line, from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The taxi coupon phone line is closed.

The Rideau Centre OC Transpo Customer Service Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other customer service centres are closed.

The transit agency's customer service line (613-741-4390) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

People cross Gladstone Avenue in Ottawa after getting off an OC Transpo bus in October 2021. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa Public Health

The Site Needle and Syringe Program office at 179 Clarence St., along with supervised consumption services, will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics are closed.

Dental clinics and parenting drop-ins are closed.

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) information centre, vaccine booking line and COVID information line are closed.

Check individual COVID vaccine clinics and test sites for hours.

City of Ottawa services

Ottawa client service centres are closed.

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre is closed.

All municipal child-care centres are closed.

The city's 311 contact centre is open for urgent matters. People can call 311 or 613-580-2400. The second number has VRS for people who are hard of hearing or have a speech impairment.

The Ottawa Mission has been serving Thanksgiving meals out of its food truck this past week and hosts a dinner at its shelter on Monday. (CBC)

Recreation

Some indoor pools, arenas and fitness centres will be open with modified schedules. Check with the facility of your choice for details.

The city recommends double-checking swims are still happening because of its lifeguard shortage.

All Ottawa Public Library branches are closed.

Galleries and museums