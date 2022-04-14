What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

If you're looking to run some errands on Canada Day but aren't sure what will be open, here is a guide to help you along.

This Canada Day will again look slightly different than years past: the national in-person shows are back, but construction on Parliament Hill has shifted the stage to LeBreton Flats.

Parliament Hill last hosted the national Canada Day party in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. A major rehabilitation of Centre Block has since reduced the amount of space available for public events on the broad lawn in front of the Parliament Buildings.

Vehicle exclusion zone

There will be the traditional Canada Day road closures Friday July 1 and early Saturday, with more closures near LeBreton Flats because of a change in show location.

But Ottawa police are establishing another "vehicle exclusion zone" — similar to late April for a motorcycle event — with no street parking at all and no protest vehicles allowed in from 8 a.m. Wednesday until at least 6 a.m. on Monday.

People are otherwise allowed to pass these checkpoints.

Ottawa police are controlling access to these parts of downtown, including two river bridges. All vehicles that aren't in a rally or protest will be allowed in, the city says, but drivers can't park on the street. (City of Ottawa)

Grocery stores and malls

Most malls in Ottawa will be closed for Canada Day on Friday. Only the Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A few grocery stores are open, including the Loblaws locations on Isabella and Rideau streets and the Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park.

To be sure, check store hours before heading out to shop.

Alcohol

If you're hoping to have a cold and frothy one on Canada Day, you may need to stock up beforehand.

All LCBO locations will be closed on Friday. Some LCBO convenience outlets may be open if local rules permit. Normal hours will resume on Saturday.

Just four Ottawa Beer Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St.,1984 Baseline Rd., 548 Montreal Rd., and 515 Somerset St. W.

COVID-19 testing centres

All COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed for Canada Day.

Three COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Canada Day.

The Ottawa hospital assessment centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the CHEO assessment centre will be open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Brewer Park testing site will be open noon to 4 p.m.

City services

OC Transpo will be offering free service on Canada Day and the first four hours of July 2.

Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule. The LRT and Line 2 replacement buses will be on a special Canada Day schedule, running from 6 a.m.

If Canada Day is your regular garbage pickup day it will be moved to Saturday.

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply. New event-related parking and stopping restrictions will be posted in areas of the city where events are set to take place.

These parking restrictions will be in effect until signs are removed and the city is asking drivers to check for signs before parking. Failing to adhere to these restrictions may result in a ticket and tow.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and city child-care services are closed for Canada Day.

The Site program office and supervised consumption site on Clarence Street is closed, but its mobile van operates 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.