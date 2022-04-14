What's open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

If you're looking to run some errands on Canada Day but aren't sure what will be open, here is a guide to help you along.

This Canada Day will look slightly different than years past because construction on Parliament Hill has shifted the stage to LeBreton Flats.

Parliament Hill last hosted the national Canada Day party in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. A major rehabilitation of Centre Block has since reduced the amount of space available for public events on the broad lawn in front of the Parliament Buildings.

Vehicle exclusion zone

There will be the traditional Canada Day road closures Friday July 1 and early Saturday, though there are more closures near LeBreton Flats because of a change in show location.

But Ottawa police are establishing another "vehicle exclusion zone" — similar to what was set up in late April for the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally — with no street parking at all and no protest vehicles allowed in from 8 a.m. Wednesday June 29 until at least 6 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

Grocery stores and malls

Most malls in Ottawa will be closed for Canada Day on Friday. Only the Rideau Centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A few grocery stores are open on Canada Day, including the Loblaws locations on Isabella and Rideau streets and the Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park.

To be sure, check store hours before heading out to shop.

Alcohol

If you're hoping to have a cold and frothy one on Canada Day, you may need to stock up beforehand.

All LCBO locations will be closed on Friday. Some LCBO convenience outlets may be open if local rules permit. Normal hours will resume on Saturday.

Most Beer Store locations will also be closed for Canada Day, although a select few locations will be open with hours limited to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local store hours to be sure.

COVID-19 testing centres

All COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be closed for Canada Day.

Three COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Canada Day.

The Ottawa hospital assessment centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the CHEO assessment centre will be open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Brewer Park testing site will be open noon to 4 p.m.

City services

OC Transpo will be offering free services on Canada Day on O-Train Line 1, buses and Para Transpo.

Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The LRT and Line 2 replacement buses will be on a special Canada Day schedule, running from 6 a.m.

If Canada Day is your regular garbage pickup day it will be moved to Saturday.

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply and new event-related parking and stopping restrictions will be posted in areas of the city where events are set to take place.

These parking restrictions will be in effect until signs are removed and the city is asking drivers to check for signs before parking. Failing to adhere to these restrictions may result in a ticket and tow.

All Ottawa Public Library branches and city child-care services are closed for Canada Day.

The Site program office and supervised consumption site on Clarence Street is closed, but its mobile van operates 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.