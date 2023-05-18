What's open and closed Monday for Colonel By Day in Ottawa

Aug. 7 is the Civic Holiday for most of Canada, known as Colonel By Day in Ottawa after the man who supervised building the Rideau Canal.

This isn't one of the holidays always covered by the province's Retail Business Holidays Act, which places limits on opening stores such as requiring them to be in tourism areas.

Here's some of what's open and closed in Ottawa. This is a broad look at changes; it's best to check ahead with stores near you or that you may be visiting.

Groceries

More grocery stores in the city are open compared to most other holidays.

Parking and transit

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply Monday.

OC Transpo will operate on a Saturday schedule with extra service on seven routes. It asks riders to check its alert page for R1 bus information.

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service, with regular bookings automatically cancelled. Riders can book Aug. 7 trips until Aug. 4 through My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000.

The taxi coupon line will remain open, as will the 57272 Para Transpo text service.

The OC Transpo customer service line will operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OC Transpo's Rideau Centre customer service centre will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The OC Transpo lost and found at Heartwood House will be closed.

City services

There will be no curbside waste collection or multi-unit residential recycling, compost or bulky item pickup. Collection will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

Multi-unit residential garbage will be picked up.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa City Hall and client service centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr. and 255 Centrum Blvd. will be closed.

The provincial court at 100 Constellation Dr. will also be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Ave. will be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters.

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

City child-care centres and dental clinics will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The Site Mobile Van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Retail

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d'Orléans will open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Alcohol

The holiday's effect on LCBOs varies. Some are closed, others are open on slightly different hours.

Beer Stores will generally be closed. Seven locations in Ottawa will be open.

Recreation