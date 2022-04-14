What's open and closed this Colonel By Day in Ottawa

Looking for something to do this August long weekend?

Check this list to see what will be open for business, and what's closing down for Monday, Aug. 1, also known as Colonel By Day.

Shopping malls

The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ByWard Market will be open, but some businesses may be closed.

Bayshore Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Laurent Shopping Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place d'Orléans will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tanger Outlets will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carlingwood Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Groceries

Most grocery stores in the city will be open but it's best to call ahead or check online for hours.

Alcohol and cannabis

Some LCBO stores will be closed so it's best to check ahead before going.

Select Beer Store locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most cannabis stores will be open for regular hours.

Green bin, recycling and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Monday.

Collections scheduled for Monday will be done Tuesday. Collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regularly scheduled day. Multi-residential recycling and green bin collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Parking and roads

All city parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Transit service

OC Transpo buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will extend to Gatineau in the morning peak period and from Gatineau in the afternoon peak period.

The OC Transpo customer service centre in the Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can book an appointment online. All other OC Transpo customer service centres will remain closed.

Para Transpo will operate on holiday service. Regularly scheduled trips are automatically cancelled.

Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day starting on Monday, July 25, by using My Para Transpo or by calling 613-560-5000.

The reservations phone line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the trip information and cancellations line will be open from 6 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Ottawa Public Library

All branches and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed Monday.

Client services

Ottawa City Hall and the client services centres at Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Dr., and 255 Centrum Blvd., will be closed.

The city's provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr. will be closed.

The city's 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters that require immediate attention.

Recreation facilities

Wading pools, indoor pools, outdoor pools, arenas as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules.

Beaches at Mooney's Bay, Britannia and Petrie Island are open and supervised between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

No summer camps or swimming lessons are scheduled.

COVID-19 information, vaccines & testing

The Ottawa Public Health (OPH) COVID-19 vaccine booking line will be closed.

Check OPH's COVID-19 vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Check OPH's COVID-19 testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.

The OPH COVID-19 information line will be closed.

Ottawa Public Health

The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics will be closed.

The SITE mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The office and supervised consumption site at 179 Clarence St. will be closed.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

Galleries and Museums

The Karsh-Masson Gallery and the City Hall Art Gallery will be closed.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed.

Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe will be closed.

Municipal child care & respite centres