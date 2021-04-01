34 Ottawa pharmacies to offer vaccines to ages 55+

Ontario's expanded pharmacy pilot project will bring the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccines into pharmacies in every eastern Ontario health unit for people aged 55 and above, including 34 in Ottawa.

The province said Thursday the expansion may take hold as early as Saturday. People are asked to check the province's list of what's now about 700 participating locations and to contact individual pharmacies for an appointment.

In Ottawa, those pharmacies are:

In the Costco at 1405 Blair Towers Pl.

In the Costco at 770 Silver Seven Rd.

In the Costco at 4315 Strandherd Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 499 Terry Fox Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3781 Strandherd Dr.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 1937 Portobello Blvd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 680 Eagleson Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 410 Richmond Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 322 Rideau St.

Pharmasave at 99 Kakulu Dr.

Pharmasave at 990 River Rd.

Pharmasave at 1795 Kilborn Ave.

DRUGStore Pharmacy at 1619 Orléans Blvd.

DRUGStore Pharmacy at 3201 Greenbank Rd.

DRUGStore Pharmacy at 59 Robertson Rd.

DRUGStore Pharmacy at 2681 Alta Vista Dr.

In the Loblaws at 4270 Innes Rd.

In the Loblaws at 1980 Baseline Rd.

In the Loblaws at 200 Grant Carman Dr.

Rexall at 2525 Carling Avenue.

Rexall at 1615 Orléans Blvd.

Rexall at 1725 Walkley Rd.

In the Walmart at 1980 Ogilvie Rd.

In the Walmart at 5357 Fernbank Rd.

In the Sobeys at 700 Terry Fox Dr.

In the Sobeys at 5150 Innes Rd.

In the Sobeys at 840 March Rd.

Centrepointe Guardian Drugs at 117 Centrepointe Dr.

Crown Pointe Pharmacy at 900 Watters Rd.

GoodHealth Pharmasave at 4188 Spratt Rd.

Osgoode Pharmacy at 3192 Logan Farm Dr.

Innes IDA Pharmacy at 4473 Innes Rd.

Stittsville Whole Health Pharmacy at 1609 Stittsville Main St.

ApotheS.O.S. Pharmacy at 314 Central Park Dr.

Other communities in eastern Ontario that will be offering pharmacy shots include Belleville, Brockville, Hawkesbury and Pembroke. They've been offered in the Kingston area for a few weeks.

The plan is to expand the program to about 1,500 pharmacies across Ontario by the end of the month.

This week Ontario suspended use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in people younger than 55 as experts study safety concerns in other age groups.