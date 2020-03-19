2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Ottawa now has 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 257 confirmed cases provincewide.

Two new Ottawa cases were confirmed in the Ontario Ministry of Health's morning update: a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s who had both been to Europe.

Ottawa Public Health also confirmed it's waiting for final confirmation on an additional five cases that are currently considered "indeterminate."

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Vera Etches, has said there could be hundreds of people in the city who have the respiratory illness and don't know it.