Registration for non-aquatic programs to happen this week

The fall registration for the City of Ottawa's non-aquatic programs slated for last Wednesday night will now begin this Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Online registration starts at 9 p.m. that day, with in-person registration the following day, according to a city news release Monday afternoon.

The city postponed launching its fall registration for non-swimming programs last week after parents cried foul over yet another online system failure.

Ottawa's registration system has been plagued with issues for years — to the ire of parents who reported waiting for hours and being stuck "in refresh hell" last week — and was replaced last December, albeit with hiccups.

Last Tuesday, parents expressed frustration over the registration system crashing the previous night when trying to enrol their children into swimming lessons.

City officials blamed a "technical issue" from the new host of the registration software, ActiveNet.

The city's Monday update said those problems have been fixed and that families can currently still try to register for aquatic programs and before- and after-school services.