Local Olympic hopefuls staying focused, despite coronavirus threat

Ottawa athletes headed to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo say they're trying to focus on their training rather than the impact COVID-19 could have on the July games.

There have been more than 80,000 cases globally of the respiratory illness, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Japan has more than 200 cases, with three deaths.

"Everything is normal. We're just taking it day by day and preparing as if everything was going to happen like it's been planned to," said Jessica Gaudreault, goalkeeper for the Canadian women's water polo team.

Organizers of the Tokyo Games continue to say they'll go on.

However, some sporting organizations have changed their plans due to the virus outbreak. This week, Gaudreault's team was meant to fly to Hungary to take part in a training camp with the Hungarian and Australian teams.

Instead, they're staying in Montreal.

"As an athlete we're always looking forward to competing," said Gaudreault.

"So it sucks that we were missing out on opportunities to play other teams, but it is the reality of the situation. And our organization wanted to keep us away from any travel complications, which I understand."

Wrestler Erica Wiebe won gold at the 2016 Olympics. She's trying to stay focused on qualifying for Tokyo 2020, not worrying about COVID-19. (Jack Guez/Getty Images)

Stittsville wrestler Erica Wiebe won gold in 2016 and is still attempting to make the 2020 Olympics, with her make-or-break qualifying match taking place March 14 in Ottawa.

In an email to CBC News, Wiebe said she would not let the coronavirus threat distract from her preparation.

"There are always issues surrounding all major events that are completely out of my control," Wiebe wrote.

"Thankfully, I have a strong support team around me that manages all of these issues and makes the appropriate decisions in our team's best interest, so that we can focus 100 per cent on our training and ensure we are ready to compete to the best of our ability."

'We don't know the tragectory'

Dr. Bob McCormack, the chief medical officer for the Canadian Olympic team, said the COVID-19 threat is serious but not unusual.

The last Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro were being held during an outbreak of Zika virus, McCormack said. Norovirus was circulating during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in 2018, he added, while H1N1 was in the air during the 2010 games in Vancouver.

McCormack said he's been in frequent communication with all of the country's sporting organizations to help them make the best decisions leading up to Tokyo.

"The biggest concern is we just don't know all the details. We don't know the trajectory it's going to take. We don't know whether it's going to come under control or not," McCormack said.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee and the IOC — and indeed all countries — always prepare for this kind of eventuality ... you plan for the worst and hope for the best."

As for Gaudreault, who's heading to her first Olympics, she said it won't matter if things are different, as long as she gets to go.

"The Olympic experience is something I've been dreaming of since I was a little kid," she said. "So whether or not it's standard or different, I'll be really happy with my experience because of the journey I've been through."