From Kìchì Sìbì to Convent Glen, OC Transpo seeks input on future station names

OC Transpo is looking for feedback on the 24 new stations that will be part of Stage 2 of Ottawa's light rail expansion.

Construction is already underway on the $4.7-billion project, which will will expand Ottawa's LRT network east, west and south.

OC Transpo will be converting some existing bus stations to LRT stations, while also building brand new facilities in other locations.

The current plan suggests reusing many of the names of the existing Transitway stations, but others could change.

Travelling east, riders could come upon three new stations.

The Montreal and Jeanne d'Arc stations are both set to be built where the streets they're named after cross Highway 174.

Convent Glen station was originally slated to be called Orléans Boulevard station, but the new name reflects one of the neighbourhoods in the area.

The extension of the Ottawa LRT will add 24 new stations. (OC Transpo )

Sherbourne, Algonquin, Uplands

There are a few name changes planned for the western expansion, too.

The existing Dominion station on the Transitway would be converted to a new LRT station called Kìchì Sìbì, which means "great river" in the Algonquin language and refers to the nearby Ottawa River.

Cleary station would be renamed Sherbourne, because the city decided to move the station south, nearer to Sherbourne Road.

Baseline station, which is located on the Algonquin College campus, would instead be named Algonquin.

The west end is also getting two new stations: New Orchard and Queensview, both of which border streets with the same names.

Finally, the southern expansion includes a number of new stations, set to be named for adjacent streets, including Gladstone, Bowesville, Limebank, and Uplands.

Walkley station will be named for the road it sits on, but it will not replace the nearby Transitway stop.

Airport station will also be new and will, understandably, serve the Ottawa International Airport.

The other stations that will be part of the southern expansion are either slated to be named after repurposed bus stops or Transitway stations, or are already part of the pre-existing Trillium line.

Several factors to consider

On its website, OC Transpo explains it considered a few factors when deciding on the proposed names, factors that will be used to select the final names after feedback is received.

The names need to have a meaningful geographical reference, be easy to understand in both official languages, and easy to pronounce and write, OC Transpo said.

They should also be different from other city stations and locations.

The public has until Aug. 26 to provide feedback or suggest different names on an interactive map on OC Transpo's website.

People can also phone or write in their suggestions.