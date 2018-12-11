Remembering the OC Transpo strike, 10 years later

It's been 10 years since OC Transpo buses ground to a halt for what would become a 51-day strike.

For people living in Ottawa at the time, it meant a lot of walking, carpooling and working from home. On the first day of the strike, Dec. 10, 2018, the region was hit with a heavy snowfall, making the commute even more challenging.

The strike was eventually settled with a threat of federal back to work legislation, pushing both sides to agree to arbitration. The biggest sticking point was scheduling, with drivers wanting more control over when they worked.

Here's some of what you had to say about what the strike meant to you.