OC Transpo goes into cold weather mode as temperature plummets

OC Transpo is now operating under its protocols for extreme cold weather, according to a memo to council from the city's general manager of transit services.

In the memo, Renée Amilcar outlines the changes to procedure that have been made because of the frigid temperatures that have hit the city.

Amilcar said OC Transpo is working with Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) to prepare and monitor the city's light rail network.

RTM will be ensuring that platforms and station entrances are salted, while having extra staff on standby and additional vehicles ready for use.

It will also enhance its inspection of the track and overhead catenary system, Amilcar said, while heating vehicles overnight and testing switch heaters.

"Passengers may see or experience trains operating at reduced speeds during certain periods of the day if our team needs to undertake enhanced cold weather inspections," Amilcar's memo said.

"Trains will operate at lower speeds when the temperature drops below -35 degrees."

OC Transpo is also implementing similar protocols for its fleet of diesel, electric and Para Transpo buses, Amilcar said.