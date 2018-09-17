OC Transpo bus catches fire near Blair Station

An OC Transpo bus caught fire near Blair station on Monday night. 0:15

Some OC Transpo passengers got a scare Monday evening after they bus they were on caught fire.

Megan Kardos was coming from Carleton University on the 104 headed toward Place D' Orleans. The bus was just about to turn off Blair Road into the station. She was sitting in the back section of the accordion bus when she and the other passengers noticed another driver in a truck honking their horn.

"There was a truck driving and it kept honking at us and no one knew why they were honking," she said.

The bus caught fire on Blair Road just before turning into the OC Transpo station. (Courtesy Megan Kardos)

Kardos said the bus driver pulled over and they quickly realized what was wrong. When she got off the bus they realized the back wheel was starting to burn.

"I looked back and the wheel was on fire on the right side on the very back of the bus," she said. "Once I got to the sidewalk and looked back, the whole back was on fire and smoking."

She said the bus was just about to turn into Blair Station when it caught fire.

Flames shoot out from the rear of the bus not long after it came to a stop. (Courtesy Megan Kardos)

She said having the truck driver alert them was remarkable, because no one on the bus realized there was a fire.

"We all kind of thought the truck was trying to pass us. We didn't realize something was wrong."

Ottawa Fire Services confirmed they responded to the call shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday. Ottawa Paramedics also responded, but no one was injured.

In an emailed statement, Kim MacEwan with OC Transpo pointed to the vehicle's engine as the likely origin of the fire.

"Flames were extinguished quickly although a significant amount of smoke continued to come from the rear of the bus. The fire appeared to come from the engine," she said.

This is the second bus fire in the last two years, a double-decker OC Transpo bus caught fire in January 2017.