Citywide changes to bus routes arrive today

Ottawa's big transit shift hits another gear Sunday, as major changes to bus routes are introduced in an attempt to better align the bus network with light rail.

Parallel bus routes that have been operating during the first three weeks of LRT service will end today. Most OC Transpo routes will also stop bringing riders into the downtown core, shuttling them instead toward the Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and Blair light rail stations.

Other longstanding Ottawa routes, like the heavily-used No. 95, will be retired from service.

Pat Scrimgeour, the transit agency's director of customer systems and planning, has called it OC Transpo's "biggest service change ever."

Scrimgeour said they'll be keeping a close eye on the changes and will have extra buses ready to address problems that might emerge.

The transit agency is also open to altering schedules if something isn't working, he added.

"If we see a trend developing that there are a group of customers not being accommodated, we will make sure the arrangements are there for subsequent days," Scrimgeour said.

Look for red vests

OC Transpo has promised that removing the bottlenecks in the downtown core will make taking transit more reliable — the main criticism among riders who endured light rail construction for years.

The city has been advertising the changes for weeks, and Scrimgeour said there will be lots of people on hand to both help with the transition and offer advice to people whose commutes are changing.

"Look for anyone at any of our stations that is wearing a red vest," Scrimgeour advised transit users. "We will be happy to help you any way we can."