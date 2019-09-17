Ottawa nurse accused of withholding meds from patients

A registered nurse from Ottawa is facing mischief charges after allegedly failing to give prescribed medications to at least 25 long-term care patients in a single day.

Ottawa police said they began investigating the 48-year-old man after the Garden Terrace Long-Term Care Home on Aird Place in Kanata reported the alleged incident in May.

Police said they investigated the nurse's activities over a 12-month period, but the current charges stem only from the alleged May incident.

Police described the alleged withholding of medication as "disturbing," but said it does not appear to have caused any bodily harm.

They said no other employees of the home appear to be involved.

The man is facing one count each of mischief and mischief to data.