March for racial justice fills downtown Ottawa

Thousands of demonstrators chanting "I can't breathe" and "enough is enough" flooded through downtown Ottawa Friday afternoon, demanding an end to police brutality and anti-black racism.

The No Peace Until Justice march was sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., last week. Floyd died May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while arresting him.

As they have across the United States and around the world, demonstrators in Ottawa are calling for an end to anti-black violence and police brutality.

Ottawa's march began Friday at 3 p.m. on Parliament Hill and ends at the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights monument, near Ottawa City Hall.

Demonstration organizers handed out masks and bottles of water to participants and encouraged physical distancing.

COVID-19 continues to spread in Ottawa. On Thursday eight new cases were reported in the capital, and there's been one additional death from the respiratory illness.

Through loudspeakers, organizers asked participants on Parliament Hill to try to stay two metres apart, however many were observed standing close together.

Most people were wearing masks, which public health officials say can help limit the spread of COVID-19 when physical distancing isn't possible.

Ottawa police are present at the demonstration, but have so far stood back and helped direct traffic.

Organizers on loud speaker now speaking of the death of Abdirahman Abdi, black man who died in 2016 after violent altercation with Ottawa police. Speaker says “Canada wake up!” as crowd cheers <a href="https://t.co/0gssAgp8mE">pic.twitter.com/0gssAgp8mE</a> —@hill_johnstone

People are chanting “I CAN’T BREATHE”. The march is growing significantly <a href="https://t.co/Jk5yifQkzq">pic.twitter.com/Jk5yifQkzq</a> —@idilmussa

Organizers on loud speakers asking people to observe physical distancing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOttawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOttawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4EbVXVXJk">pic.twitter.com/n4EbVXVXJk</a> —@hill_johnstone

Several hundred people have arrived at Parliament Hill for the rally against anti-Black violence and police brutality. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeorgeFloyd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeorgeFloyd</a> <a href="https://t.co/IP89UjHWgk">pic.twitter.com/IP89UjHWgk</a> —@idilmussa