Ottawa's new police chief to be revealed Monday

In less than 72 hours, Ottawa should know the name of its next police chief.

The Ottawa Police Services Board said Friday that it will make the announcement Monday morning at City Hall.

The capital has been without a permanent police chief since Charles Bordeleau retired in May after seven years heading the force and 35 years as a police officer.

Since then, the police board has been conducting a national search for Bordeleau's replacement, while also hosting local public consultations that have at times turned controversial.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell has been serving as the force's interim chief during the search.