2 more test positive for omicron variant in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is confirming two more positive cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing the city's total to four.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches announced Monday her team is monitoring the new cases closely, and tracking down any contacts. Both people had recently returned from travel, Etches said.

The announcement comes a day after the first two confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Canada were identified in Ottawa. Those people had recently returned from Nigeria.

All four people are currently self-isolating, said Etches.

She said anyone who returned from Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia within the last 14 days should self-isolate, even if they're fully vaccinated and have no symptoms. The same goes for other members of the same household.

People are also asked to get tested, even without symptoms, immediately upon arrival and then again eight days later.

WATCH | Two more cases of omicron variant found in Ottawa

Two more cases of omicron variant found in Ottawa 1:50 Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, says two more returning travellers have tested positive for the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, making for a total of four known cases of the variant in the city. 1:50

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is currently monitoring 15 other people who recently returned from travel from these areas. Etches also cautioned against travel to any country where positive cases of the omicron variant have been detected.

Additional cases of the omicron variant in Ottawa were and are still expected, she said.

"This is not a new virus," said Etches. "The public health measures that we have will help reduce the spread of the variant."

She said basic health measures are still the best way to limit transmission, even of the new variant, including wearing a mask, maintaining physical distancing and limiting close contacts.