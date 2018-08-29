Ottawa names new fire chief

The City of Ottawa has named Kim Ayotte its new fire chief.

The official announcement was made Wednesday.

Ayotte had been filling the position in an interim role since former chief Gerry Pingitore retired in April.

In a tweet Pingitore described his successor as "the perfect choice and fit for a world class, innovative, inclusive Fire Service."

Ayotte, who is bilingual, has 29 years of fire service experience including 15 years with Ottawa Fire Services, according to a new release from the city.

During his 15 years in Ottawa he has held every major deputy chief position, and is also designated an executive chief fire officer by the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs.

The city conducted a nationwide search before deciding on Ayotte, according to the release.