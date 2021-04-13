Final design of Ottawa's future central library unveiled

Ottawans now have a glimpse of the final designs for the city's future central library.

The designs for the $192-million library building were presented Tuesday during a meeting of the library board.

The new library will be located at Albert and Booth streets at the edge of LeBreton Flats, and is expected to open in 2024 or 2025.

The joint facility is a partnership between the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) and Library and Archives Canada, and is being designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects from Toronto and Ottawa's KWC Architects.

A view of the children's section in the final design drawings of the Ottawa Central Library, unveiled at a library board meeting on Tuesday. (Submitted by Ottawa Public Library)

The space will be split 60-40 between the two partners, a previous report said.

The board endorsed and unanimously passed the final design of the OPL portion of the joint project Tuesday.

An OPL news release said the design plans will next be presented to the National Capital Commission's public board of directors on April 22.

It's expected they'll be widely shared with the public in the coming weeks.

A view of what the west side of the building will look like. (Ottawa Public Library Board Meeting)

Honorary chair announced

At the meeting, the library board's ad hoc fundraising committee also introduced former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, Beverley McLachlin, who will act as a spokesperson and honorary chair of the Ottawa Central Library fundraising campaign.

"Ms. McLachlin embodies the Canadian spirit of democracy, inclusivity, knowledge and creativity, which is at the foundation of this new library," wrote OPL chair Matthew Luloff in a news release. "We are fortunate to have someone of her stature and influence joining us as we take on this ambitious campaign."