Nepean Point next to the national gallery renamed Kìwekì Point

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has given Algonquin names to a popular lookout over Ottawa-Gatineau and a new pedestrian bridge connecting it to Major's Hill Park.

Nepean Point becomes Kìwekì Point; Kìwekì (pronounced key-WHICK-ee) is Algonquin for "returning to one's homeland."

As part of the area's redevelopment, a new pedestrian bridge over the road is being built. That bridge will be called the Pìdàban Bridge; Pìdàban (pee-DAH-bin) means dawn.

Ottawa sits on unceded Algonquin territory. Kìwekì Point overlooks the Kichi Sibi — or the Ottawa River as it was later known — which was an important Indigenous travel and trading route, with connections to the Rideau and Gatineau rivers nearby.

The view of Ottawa-Gatineau looking west from Kìwekì Point. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The NCC said in a news release it's making these changes in co-ordination with people from the two closest Algonquin communities, Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and Pikwàkanagàn.

It said it wants to highlight Algonquin voices, showcase elements of Algonquin culture and language, and give people visiting the site a chance to learn more about the Algonquin Nation.

Other changes to the point include new recreational pathways, a continuous walkway from the Rideau Canal to Rideau Falls Park, and moving the statue of Samuel de Champlain from the top of the hill.

Construction machinery work at Kìwekì Point in Ottawa as seen on July 19, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The point was named for British sailor and politician Evan Nepean in 1876. The former city that's now part of Ottawa was also named after him.

The plan is to reopen Kìwekì Point in the summer of 2023.