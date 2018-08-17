Police have charged a 26-year-old Ottawa woman who'd been caring for a pair of young children with assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Kaylee Lewis had been working as the nanny to the children when a complaint came in last month, the Ottawa Police Service said in a media release.

On Friday, police charged Lewis with two counts of assault and two counts of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

Both of the children were under the age of two, police said.

Police said there may be other victims as Lewis had been working as a nanny for "many years," and also took part in after-school programs.

She was expected to appear in court Friday, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.