Nanny granted conditional discharge for assaulting toddler

An Ottawa nanny has been given a conditional discharge for assaulting an infant in her care nearly two and a half years ago.

Kaylee Lewis, 28, appeared by video Monday morning at the Ottawa Courthouse, where Ontario Court Justice Matthew Webber outlined his reasons for granting the discharge, as long as she abides by a 12-month probation.

In his decision, Webber said Lewis breached the trust placed in her to care for the young victim, who was 15 months old at the time of the assault. But he also noted that she pleaded guilty, accepted full responsibility for her actions and offered to make any necessary reparations. Lewis also drafted a formal letter of apology to the child's parents.

Lewis spoke only briefly at the sentencing, answering the judge with one and two-word responses.

'Momentary event'

Lewis started working for the family in late July 2018. She was told there was a surveillance camera system in the home so the parents could keep an eye on their twin boys at home while they were at work.

Days later, on Aug. 2, the father watched on video as Lewis swaddled one of the twins in a blanket despite the hot weather, then turned him over and "slammed" him back into the crib while the child screamed.

In his decision, Webber classified the assault as a "momentary event" that was out of character for Lewis, who did not injure the boy. However, he acknowledged it would have been "emotionally excruciating" for the parents to watch.

As part of her probation, Lewis must attend counselling, must not contact the victim, his twin brother or their parents, and must stay at least 200 metres away from their home.