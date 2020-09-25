Ottawa museums set to reopen as Ontario enters Step 3
National Gallery, Museum of Nature open to visitors Friday, War Museum on Saturday
Good news for those who want to stand face-to-face with Rembrandt, or count the teeth of the mighty Daspletosaurus — Ontario's early move into Step 3 of its reopening plan means Ottawa-area museums can reopen for the first time in months.
The National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of Nature have confirmed they will open to visitors on Friday, and the Canadian War Museum plans to reopen Saturday.
Under the third phase of Ontario's reopening plan, museums may reopen at 50-per-cent capacity indoors and 75-per-cent capacity outdoors.
Visitors to the Canadian War museum will need to pre-book their visit, and the National Gallery says it will timestamp tickets to ensure the exhibits are kept below capacity.
The gallery also announced free admission for Indigenous people, well as visitors with a disability and those accompanying them. Tickets will be pre-sold starting Wednesday.
In a news release, the gallery said it will reopen with more than 100 works of the renowned Dutch painter Rembrandt, including his iconic self-portrait.
The exhibit also includes the first-ever Canadian showing of Rembrandt's "Blinding of Samson," according to the release.
Other museums to announce opening dates this week
It's not yet clear when some other national museums will reopen. The Canadian Museum of Science and Technology said they would confirm their reopening date sometime this week.
The Canadian Museum of History, based in Gatineau, Que., has been open to visitors since June 2. It's currently hosting an exhibition of Egpytian artifacts, including the sarcophagi of "legendary" queens like Nefertiti and Hatsheput.
Most museums have been shuttered since April's wave of COVID-19 cases. Some museums and galleries have pushed for earlier reopenings as they have faced a bleak year of plummeting revenue.
Visitors should expect a slightly more controlled experience than years past. Some interactive exhibits will remain closed, and visitors will be asked to physically distance and observe public health restrictions.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?