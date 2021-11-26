Ottawa's museums, galleries reopen to the public

Ottawa's museums and galleries, forced to close for long periods first by the pandemic and then by the recent protest and occupation in the capital, are finally reopening.

The Canadian Museum of Nature reopened Friday. Visitors can once again take in such favourite exhibits as the life-size dinosaurs and the 19-metre blue whale, as well as a new art exhibition called Shadowland.

The McLeod Street museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an extended free period from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The first hour on Thursday and Sundays (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) is reserved for members.

Advance tickets are required for all times, and can be reserved in 15-minute slots through the museum's website.

History, war museums open doors Saturday

Starting Saturday, the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., will reopen with a special exhibition that's both timely and topical, given recent events in Ottawa: Lost Liberties – The War Measures Act, "which explores the suspension of civil liberties in Canada during the First World War, the Second World War, and the 1970 October Crisis, and sheds new light on the enduring impact of the Act on Canada and its people."

Visitors to the Canadian War Museum can explore a new panel exhibition called A Community at War – The Military Service of Black Canadians of the Niagara Region.

A journalist takes part in a media preview of the World Press Photo exhibit at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa last summer. The museum reopens Saturday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

As of March 1, visitors to the War Museum will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination. The Museum of History will drop that requirement March 14. Masks will continue to be required at both museums, and current capacity limits will stay in place "until further notice."

Visitors are encouraged to book admission tickets in advance through the history and war museum websites.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canada Science and Technology Museum remain open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to check the Ingenium website for hours, as well as information about admission and public health measures.

Art galleries also welcoming visitors back

The National Gallery of Canada also reopens Saturday. The Gallery will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

The gallery will also open Monday, Feb. 28 and Tuesday, March 1, for Quebec March Break, and Monday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 15, for Ontario March Break. It will be open on Easter Monday, April 18, but closed Good Friday, April 15.

The 2021 Sobey Art Award Exhibition remains on display until March 6.

Visitors stroll through the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa in the summer of 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

According to the gallery's website, visitors will still be required to show proof of vaccination. People are encouraged to check the gallery's website to plan their visit.

The Ottawa Art Gallery reopened Feb. 23. Admission is free, but visitors must book a time slot on the gallery's website.