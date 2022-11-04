2 people charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of teen

One man and one minor have been charged with first-degree murder in the December 2021 shooting death of John Ndayishimiye in Ottawa, according to a police news release issued Friday.

Noel Perez, 26, of Ottawa and the minor are also being charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a second person during the same incident.

Hantel Hersi, 23, is also charged with accessory after the fact to murder and attempted murder.

The three appeared in court Friday and have been remanded into custody, the release said. Their next court appearance is scheduled for the week of November 14.

A warrant to arrest a fourth person is also being sought by police.

Police said a targeted shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2021 in the 2200 block of Elmira Drive near Cobden Road.

Two 16-year-olds were shot and one of them, later identified by police as Ndayishimiye, died of his injuries.

Paramedics treated the second shooting victim at the scene for non-life threatening injuries before taking him to hospital.

Ndayishimiye was the eyewitness to a homicide that summer and ultimately identified the alleged shooter.