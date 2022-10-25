Gloucester-Southgate sends Jessica Bradley to city council, CBC projects

Jessica Bradley has taken the seat for Gloucester-Southgate, CBC projects.

Diane Deans has been the councillor for Gloucester-Southgate — or at least part of it — since 1994. She announced she was running for mayor, but then changed her mind in June before nominations closed.

Six candidates faced off to replace her: paralegal and journalist Aria Alavi; Deans's assistant, Jessica Bradley; small business owner Taylor Houstoun; Ron Keays; business consultant Hussein Mahmoud; and transit advocate John Redins.

Bradley got it done Monday night.

"I'm running on fumes but also on adrenaline right now," said Bradley, following her win. "I'm really excited."

Her priorities included better parks, green spaces, roads and paths, and more affordable housing.

"There are just so many exciting ... files that we need to push forward and I'm just looking forward to getting started," she said.

Bradley, left, poses with outgoing Coun. Diane Deans for ward 10, Gloucester-Southgate, on election night Monday. Bradley has won the seat, CBC projects. (Benjamin Andrews/CBC)

Mahmoud's priorities included safer, better roads, youth programming, and low taxes.

Houstoun's priorities included repairing roads, making sure seniors in the area are properly served, and better density and zoning policies.

Ward at a glance

A map of Ward 10 Gloucester-Southgate. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 49,924

Projected population 2026: 50,424