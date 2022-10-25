Matthew Luloff wins 3-person race in Orléans East-Cumberland, CBC projects

Two candidates challenged the incumbent in the newly drawn Orléans East-Cumberland, but Matthew Luloff held them off, CBC projects.

Four years ago, Luloff beat out 16 other candidates for the job.

This time around there were just two challengers: Rosemee Cantave, who advocates for people with intellectual disabilities, and Tessa Franklin, who is building a non-profit to support women in the music industry.

"This is an exciting time for Ottawa. You see a whole lot of new faces so that comes with a lot of new ideas and new priorities," Luloff told CBC.

"I think it'll change the dynamic a little bit and it should be really interesting. This was quite a change election."

Luloff patrolled parts of Kandahar Province in Afghanistan with the Canadian Forces in 2008 and upon returning to Canada, got a degree from Carleton and advised members of parliament. He chaired the community and protective services committee and Ottawa Public Library board in the last term.

Luloff's priorities included improving parks and moving along the Orléans corridor secondary plan and Ādisōke central library.

Cantave's priorities included a greener, more affordable community where transportation is efficient and easy.

Franklin's priorities included repairing aging roads, shifting tax cuts from big to small businesses, and improving active transportation routes.

Ward at a glance

This map shows the boundaries for Ottawa Ward 1: Orléans East-Cumberland. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 50,504

Projected population 2026: 52,751