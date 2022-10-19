Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
West Carleton-March race ends with Clarke Kelly on top

After flirting with the idea of running for mayor, Eli El-Chantiry instead walked away from city politics after representing the rural ward of West Carleton-March for 19 years. Clarke Kelly will take over that spot.

Clarke Kelly will represent West Carleton-March. (clarkekelly.ca)

Seven people ran to replace him: Colin Driscoll; entrepreneur Sasha Duguay; Kelly, most recently a federal public servant; Ian Madill, a repair and logistics specialist; entrepreneur Stephanie Maghnam; engineer Greg Patacairk; and Nagmani Sharma, a software engineer.

Duguay also did not respond to the survey, but her website listed priorities including keeping taxes low, improving rural roads, and more affordable recreation activities.

Kelly also didn't respond to CBC's survey, but his website listed priorities including safe roads, supporting farms, sustainable development that is less destructive to natural habitats, and more recreation facilities.

Maghnam's priorities included better-maintained, safer roads and paths, and better high-speed internet access.

Patacairk's priorities included improving road maintenance, particularly in winter, protecting green spaces, and promoting local farmers.

Ward at a glance

A map showing the boundaries of Ward 5 West Carleton-March.
A map of the boundaries for Ward 5 West Carleton-March. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 27,419

Projected population 2026: 28,341

Ottawa Morning9:10What in the ward? The West Carleton-March edition.
After 19 years under councillor Eli El-Chantiry, rural ward 5 is getting a new face at the table. What issues are top of mind? Hallie Cotnam set out to find out.
