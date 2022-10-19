West Carleton-March race ends with Clarke Kelly on top

After flirting with the idea of running for mayor, Eli El-Chantiry walked away from city politics after representing the rural ward of West Carleton-March for 19 years, and Clarke Kelly will take that spot.

Seven people ran to replace him: Colin Driscoll; entrepreneur Sasha Duguay; Kelly, most recently a federal public servant; Ian Madill, a repair and logistics specialist; entrepreneur Stephanie Maghnam; engineer Greg Patacairk; and Nagmani Sharma, a software engineer.

Duguay also did not respond to the survey, but her website listed priorities including keeping taxes low, improving rural roads, and more affordable recreation activities.

Kelly also didn't respond to CBC's survey, but his website listed priorities including safe roads, supporting farms, sustainable development that is less destructive to natural habitats, and more recreation facilities.

Maghnam's priorities included better-maintained, safer roads and paths, and better high-speed internet access.

Patacairk's priorities included improving road maintenance, particularly in winter, protecting green spaces, and promoting local farmers.

Ward at a glance

A map of the boundaries for Ward 5 West Carleton-March. (City of Ottawa)

Projected population 2022: 27,419

Projected population 2026: 28,341